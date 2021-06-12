Previous
Barred Owl Cleaning His Foot by jyokota
Photo 2039

Barred Owl Cleaning His Foot

He took such a long time to carefully clean his foot. One of the most amazing experiences I have had watching a bird, standing in a forest.
12th June 2021

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Diana
An amazing capture too, wonderful details and light.
June 13th, 2021  
Dorre Andresen
Love the expression!
June 13th, 2021  
