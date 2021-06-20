Sign up
Photo 2048
Butterfly bookmark v1
Experimenting with bookmark design. Which do you prefer, this one or the angled one?
https://365project.org/jyokota/challenges-and/2021-06-21
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
2
4
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
19th June 2021 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
bookmark
,
jy-bookmark
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You could start your own business, this is awesome!
June 27th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I prefer this one :-)
June 27th, 2021
