Photo 2064
Turkeys on the Golf Course
Taffy played golf, I photographed turkeys.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
photos
followers
following
Tags
turkey
,
turkeys
,
golf-course
,
beaver-island
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot.
July 21st, 2021
