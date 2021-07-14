Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2069
Wading in Search of Frogs and Dragonflies
Taffy's friend has connections to the Beaver Island Pond used for research by Central Michigan State University so we were able to borrow gigantic waders and go into the pond to do our photography. Such fun we had!
Taffy's dragonfly here:
https://365project.org/taffy/365/2021-07-14
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
1
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2568
photos
268
followers
156
following
566% complete
View this month »
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
Latest from all albums
2063
2064
2065
2066
377
2067
2068
2069
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
pond
,
dragonfly
Taffy
ace
I like this crop and the way this one looks like he is giggling.
July 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close