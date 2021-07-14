Previous
Wading in Search of Frogs and Dragonflies by jyokota
Wading in Search of Frogs and Dragonflies

Taffy's friend has connections to the Beaver Island Pond used for research by Central Michigan State University so we were able to borrow gigantic waders and go into the pond to do our photography. Such fun we had!

Taffy's dragonfly here: https://365project.org/taffy/365/2021-07-14
Taffy ace
I like this crop and the way this one looks like he is giggling.
July 15th, 2021  
