Photo 2070
Beaver Island Sunset
... with a rock splash crown! The sunset wasn't very "interesting" that night so Taffy and I threw rocks into the water so we could each take a photo of splashing to make the foreground more interesting.
Taffy's here:
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
sunset
,
rock
,
lake
,
splash
,
water-crown
,
beaver-island
JackieR
ace
That's stunning!!
July 19th, 2021
Dianne
Terrific timing and the colours are lovely.
July 19th, 2021
