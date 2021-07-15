Previous
Beaver Island Sunset by jyokota
Beaver Island Sunset

... with a rock splash crown! The sunset wasn't very "interesting" that night so Taffy and I threw rocks into the water so we could each take a photo of splashing to make the foreground more interesting.

Taffy's here:
Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
JackieR ace
That's stunning!!
July 19th, 2021  
Dianne
Terrific timing and the colours are lovely.
July 19th, 2021  
