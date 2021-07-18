Previous
Next
The Butterfly and His Flower by jyokota
Photo 2074

The Butterfly and His Flower

An other from Beaver Island with Taffy
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
568% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise