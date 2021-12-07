Previous
Sue in Kitchen by jyokota
Sue in Kitchen

She's always at home in her kitchen -- she knows how to cook delicious food, make it seem effortless, and presents it with style.
7th December 2021 7th Dec 21

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Elizabeth ace
Great portrait!
February 25th, 2022  
*lynn ace
What a great portrait and kitchen!
February 25th, 2022  
