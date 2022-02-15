Sign up
Photo 2209
Old Post Office Sitting Area
It simply doesn't look like an old Post Office building from another era, does it?
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
3
2
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2708
photos
258
followers
135
following
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
Tags
relax
,
post-office
,
chicago
,
seating
,
sitting-area
Walks @ 7
ace
Very elegant and lovely composition but, I agree, it doesn't have the stamp of yesteryear's Post Offices.
February 16th, 2022
bruni
ace
No, it looks very modern more like for a library than post office. very nice picture. fav.
February 16th, 2022
Annie D
ace
very modern
February 16th, 2022
