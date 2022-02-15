Previous
Old Post Office Sitting Area by jyokota
Photo 2209

Old Post Office Sitting Area

It simply doesn't look like an old Post Office building from another era, does it?
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Junko Y

Very elegant and lovely composition but, I agree, it doesn't have the stamp of yesteryear's Post Offices.
February 16th, 2022  
bruni ace
No, it looks very modern more like for a library than post office. very nice picture. fav.
February 16th, 2022  
Annie D ace
very modern
February 16th, 2022  
