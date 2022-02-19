Previous
The Skyscrapers Have a Meeting by jyokota
Photo 2216

The Skyscrapers Have a Meeting

. . . about the rise in parking fees.
The airplane was eavesdropping like a fly on the wall.
Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Love this! And your story line!
February 19th, 2022  
joeyM ace
Would be so perfect if the plane fly right in the center/ middle of these tall beautiful bldgs 🥰👌
February 19th, 2022  
Graeme Stevens ace
Very cool, great POV
February 19th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ha fun concept
February 19th, 2022  
