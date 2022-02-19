Sign up
Photo 2216
The Skyscrapers Have a Meeting
. . . about the rise in parking fees.
The airplane was eavesdropping like a fly on the wall.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
4
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2715
photos
260
followers
135
following
607% complete
View this month »
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
parking
,
city
,
architecture
,
chicago
,
urban
,
skyscrapers
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love this! And your story line!
February 19th, 2022
joeyM
ace
Would be so perfect if the plane fly right in the center/ middle of these tall beautiful bldgs 🥰👌
February 19th, 2022
Graeme Stevens
ace
Very cool, great POV
February 19th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ha fun concept
February 19th, 2022
