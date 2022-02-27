Previous
The Wrigley, Tribune, and the Apple by jyokota
The Wrigley, Tribune, and the Apple

Historic Chicago Tribune building, now vacated by the original owners; Apple Building designed to look like their MacBook Air. Gigantic shadow on left is recognizably of the Wrigley Building across the street.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Maggiemae ace
Chewing gum, a newspaper and something that keeps the Doctor away! Apart from that this is a brilliant shot! fav
February 26th, 2022  
