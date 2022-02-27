Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2229
The Wrigley, Tribune, and the Apple
Historic Chicago Tribune building, now vacated by the original owners; Apple Building designed to look like their MacBook Air. Gigantic shadow on left is recognizably of the Wrigley Building across the street.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2728
photos
260
followers
135
following
610% complete
View this month »
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
chicago
,
wrigley
,
apple-store
,
chicago-tribune
Maggiemae
ace
Chewing gum, a newspaper and something that keeps the Doctor away! Apart from that this is a brilliant shot! fav
February 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close