Athena and Nike by jyokota
Athena and Nike

She's 42 feet / 12.8 meters tall, and in her right hand is the Godess of Victory, Nike, is 6 feet /1.8 meters tall. Makes quite the statement inside the Parthenon.
Junko Y

