Photo 2250
Walking the Appian Way
Via Appia with Mrs D,
@domenicododaro
and
@frappa77
enjoying a lovely day of 365 photo buddies! Via Appia is one of the most important and oldest Roman roads, built around 315BC.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
6
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
road
,
italy
,
rome
,
365-photobuddies
,
jy-italy
,
jy-rome
Junko Y
ace
@domenicododaro
and
@frappa77
what a lovely day we had together with Mrs. D! I'm already looking forward to our next time together.
April 8th, 2022
Cathy
A walk through history…. always fun with fellow photographers.
April 8th, 2022
kali
ace
how wonderful
April 8th, 2022
julia
ace
That's amazing to be walking on such a historic road.. New Zealand is such a young country it is hard for us to imagine anything more than 200 years old..
April 8th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love that rocky road. I am sure some interesting stories and foots steps were made on this road. Great POV.
April 8th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
April 8th, 2022
