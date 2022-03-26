Previous
Next
Walking the Appian Way by jyokota
Photo 2250

Walking the Appian Way

Via Appia with Mrs D, @domenicododaro and @frappa77 enjoying a lovely day of 365 photo buddies! Via Appia is one of the most important and oldest Roman roads, built around 315BC.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
616% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
@domenicododaro and @frappa77 what a lovely day we had together with Mrs. D! I'm already looking forward to our next time together.
April 8th, 2022  
Cathy
A walk through history…. always fun with fellow photographers.
April 8th, 2022  
kali ace
how wonderful
April 8th, 2022  
julia ace
That's amazing to be walking on such a historic road.. New Zealand is such a young country it is hard for us to imagine anything more than 200 years old..
April 8th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love that rocky road. I am sure some interesting stories and foots steps were made on this road. Great POV.
April 8th, 2022  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
April 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise