Photo 2255
Redhead in Ryerson
Several redheaded woodpeckers in this area -- could this mean they are tree-shopping to find one suitable for making a nest? I hope so!
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
2754
photos
257
followers
133
following
Tags
tree
bird
woods
woodpecker
jy-bird
Lou Ann
ace
Such a perfect capture of him, they are beautiful birds.
April 21st, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Hopefully it will find a suitable tree close by, especially if it's one that allows you to monitor the progress 😀
April 21st, 2022
