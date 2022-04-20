Previous
Redhead in Ryerson by jyokota
Photo 2255

Redhead in Ryerson

Several redheaded woodpeckers in this area -- could this mean they are tree-shopping to find one suitable for making a nest? I hope so!
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Junko Y

Lou Ann ace
Such a perfect capture of him, they are beautiful birds.
April 21st, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Hopefully it will find a suitable tree close by, especially if it's one that allows you to monitor the progress 😀
April 21st, 2022  
