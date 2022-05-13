R.I.P. Monty's last day

The piping plover pair who have been hatching babies in Chicago for the last few years are dearly beloved: Rose and Monty. Although Monty winters in Texas and Rose in Florida, they used to arrive back on the same day or a day apart until this year. Monty returned April 21, and has been (anthropomorphized by all of us) "pining" for Rose who had not returned. Here, I photographed him on the last morning as he ran around on the beach in the morning sun, seeming to call out for her. He died unexpectedly that afternoon. He and Rose were great ambassadors for the plight of endangered birds as even a summer music festival was shut down the first year they were in Chicago in order to give them space for breeding. R.I.P. Monty -- and love to Rose, where she may be. (She was last seen during the past winter in Florida.)