Orchard Oriole by jyokota
Photo 2283

Orchard Oriole

14th May 2022 14th May 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Call me Joe ace
Simply beautiful ❤️
May 30th, 2022  
summerfield ace
i love this composition, junko. aces!
May 30th, 2022  
william wooderson
I must say you're a master of bird photography. Ever worked for National Geographic?
May 30th, 2022  
