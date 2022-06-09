Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2291
Palouse Painted Bus v2
Inspired by Suzanne's comment to crop, I am posting a second version of the bus. Thanks,
@ankers70
Original full bus:
http://365project.org/jyokota/365/2022-06-08
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2805
photos
242
followers
131
following
631% complete
View this month »
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
10th June 2022 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
bus
,
palouse
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close