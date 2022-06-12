Sign up
Photo 2295
Palouse Hills with Fog
The rolling hills showed the stages of planting and crops, and the fog settled in the mid-distance across the horizon.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
3
4
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
2808
photos
242
followers
131
following
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
11th June 2022 2:18pm
fog
hills
palouse
Diana
ace
The layers and colours are just too amazing.
August 29th, 2022
Dianne
Wow - this is stunning. Such neat contours and colours.
August 29th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
FAV
August 29th, 2022
