Palouse Hills with Fog by jyokota
Palouse Hills with Fog

The rolling hills showed the stages of planting and crops, and the fog settled in the mid-distance across the horizon.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Diana ace
The layers and colours are just too amazing.
August 29th, 2022  
Dianne
Wow - this is stunning. Such neat contours and colours.
August 29th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
FAV
August 29th, 2022  
