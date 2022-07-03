Sign up
Photo 2290
Growing Old Together
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
3
3
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2790
photos
249
followers
132
following
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
4th July 2022 10:04am
Tags
love
,
hands
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful, precious image!
July 16th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sweet!
July 16th, 2022
Rick
ace
Very emotional capture.
July 16th, 2022
