Maine Repair Shop: Tire Treads by jyokota
Maine Repair Shop: Tire Treads

I went to a truck repair shop in Maine and photographed various details. I worked on practicing processing to accentuate the black and white contrast.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Lou Ann ace
Something I would normally pass by without a second glance. Who knew there were so many different tire treads?
August 26th, 2022  
