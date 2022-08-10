Previous
Next
John with His Combine by jyokota
Photo 2326

John with His Combine

I rarely take or post photos of people. But I attended a workshop in the Palouse that was all about the fall harvest. One of the most thrilling parts is that I got to ride in this giant combine and hear about the harvest work. So taking a portrait of this amazing farmer who told us so much about his work seemed a fitting way to remember the experience. The workshop leader builds and nurtures relationships with individuals in the Palouse, making for a personal experience with the people who live and farm there: http://blog.davidjulian.com/palouse-harvest-photography-workshop/
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
637% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise