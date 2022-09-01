Previous
Next
Kuala Lumpur Bus Station by jyokota
Photo 2334

Kuala Lumpur Bus Station

I like the little boy with his partially opened umbrella over his head, watching me.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Raymond
I love the lines in this photo, and it's interesting how the people appear to be the only specks of color in this photo.
September 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise