Photo 2334
Kuala Lumpur Bus Station
I like the little boy with his partially opened umbrella over his head, watching me.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
bus
architecture
transportation
bus-station
kuala-lumpur
jy-kualalumpur
Raymond
I love the lines in this photo, and it's interesting how the people appear to be the only specks of color in this photo.
September 12th, 2022
