Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2336
Caterina and a cat in Pienza
We wandered around the town of Pienza, full of 15th-century buildings with narrow walkways and filled with charm. Especially charming is
@caterina
and a cat at the end of of one of those narrow walkways!
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2836
photos
243
followers
133
following
640% complete
View this month »
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
Latest from all albums
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
378
2336
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
pienza
,
365-photobuddies
,
jy-italy
,
jy-tuscany
gloria jones
ace
What a great capture...love the framing and the neat, narrow walkways and stonework.
September 22nd, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
I love this point of view as well and the little glimpse into this woman's life with her pet cat.
September 22nd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the light, composition, POV, all of it! Perfect timing with kitty's neck stretched out to say hello.
September 22nd, 2022
Raymond
Wonderfully framed!
September 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close