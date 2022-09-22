Previous
Caterina and a cat in Pienza by jyokota
Caterina and a cat in Pienza

We wandered around the town of Pienza, full of 15th-century buildings with narrow walkways and filled with charm. Especially charming is @caterina and a cat at the end of of one of those narrow walkways!
Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
gloria jones ace
What a great capture...love the framing and the neat, narrow walkways and stonework.
September 22nd, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
I love this point of view as well and the little glimpse into this woman's life with her pet cat.
September 22nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love the light, composition, POV, all of it! Perfect timing with kitty's neck stretched out to say hello.
September 22nd, 2022  
Raymond
Wonderfully framed!
September 22nd, 2022  
