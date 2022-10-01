Rain in Tokyo: The Umbrellas

I have always loved the nighttime. One of the reasons I photograph a lot at night is practical: I work during the day while traveling but nighttimes are often free and I'm on my own. Clearly from my first years with my DSLR I was doing a lot of night photography on the streets. I've been working on a project on night photography and doing some archive digging and re-editing. This series of a rainy night in Tokyo was taken with my very first DSLR, a Canon T3i Rebel cropped sensor, Year 2 of Project 365, in June 2014. @vankrey and I led a trip of photographers on a Picture Japan trip and @Taffy joined us! I have a stronger sense of my editing style these days.