Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2351
Matthiessen State Park
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2851
photos
240
followers
132
following
644% complete
View this month »
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
Latest from all albums
378
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
27th October 2021 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
leaves
,
park
,
waterfall
,
fall
,
autumn
Mary Siegle
ace
You’ve found as much fall color by looking down as one might expect to find looking up into the trees! Well done.
October 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close