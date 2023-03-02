Previous
Next
Climbing Up, Looking Down by jyokota
Photo 2395

Climbing Up, Looking Down

On our delightful day in Verona with @caterina
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Lovely, and so “Italian”. 😊
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise