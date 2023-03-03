Previous
Verona Chiostro Canonicale by jyokota
Verona Chiostro Canonicale

Another place that @caterina introduced us to -- a beautiful courtyard surrounded by columns.

Here's @caterina 's dramatic capture showing two sides: https://365project.org/caterina/365/2023-03-03

And @Taffy 's:
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
summerfield ace
great place to photograph, so many possibilities! aces!
March 3rd, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful repeating arches!!
March 3rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
love it, fav
March 3rd, 2023  
