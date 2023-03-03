Sign up
Photo 2396
Verona Chiostro Canonicale
Another place that
@caterina
introduced us to -- a beautiful courtyard surrounded by columns.
Here's
@caterina
's dramatic capture showing two sides:
https://365project.org/caterina/365/2023-03-03
And
@Taffy
's:
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
3
7
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2896
photos
237
followers
126
following
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
7
Album
365
b&w
,
italy
,
columns
,
verona
,
cloister
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-italy
,
jy-verona
summerfield
ace
great place to photograph, so many possibilities! aces!
March 3rd, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful repeating arches!!
March 3rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
love it, fav
March 3rd, 2023
