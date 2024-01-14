Previous
Shibuya Crossing from Up High by jyokota
Shibuya Crossing from Up High

This is the famous "scramble crossing" in Shibuya, Tokyo. From up high, it seems small and not as wildly filled with people as it does when at ground level.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Pat Knowles ace
My granddaughter will be walking across there in a couple of weeks, She is excited!
May 10th, 2024  
