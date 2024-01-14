Sign up
Photo 2462
Shibuya Crossing from Up High
This is the famous "scramble crossing" in Shibuya, Tokyo. From up high, it seems small and not as wildly filled with people as it does when at ground level.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
japan
,
b&w
,
crosswalk
,
tokyo
,
shibuya
,
jy-japan
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-tokyo
Pat Knowles
ace
My granddaughter will be walking across there in a couple of weeks, She is excited!
May 10th, 2024
