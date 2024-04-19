Previous
Sunrise at Delicate Arch by jyokota
Sunrise at Delicate Arch

We hiked in pitch black darkness and i have a permanent scar on my knee but i got to the top to get this photo at sunrise!
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Nicely framed! Sorry you paid the price with your knee!
February 7th, 2025  
You will always have that war story about your knee now! Glad you won such a beautiful sunrise photo for your efforts and pains.
February 7th, 2025  
Nice
February 7th, 2025  
classic west
February 7th, 2025  
