Photo 2503
Sunrise at Delicate Arch
We hiked in pitch black darkness and i have a permanent scar on my knee but i got to the top to get this photo at sunrise!
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3062
photos
218
followers
110
following
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2557
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Tags
utah
,
framing
,
arches
,
nps
,
national-park
,
jy-utah
KV
ace
Nicely framed! Sorry you paid the price with your knee!
February 7th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
You will always have that war story about your knee now! Glad you won such a beautiful sunrise photo for your efforts and pains.
February 7th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
February 7th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
classic west
February 7th, 2025
