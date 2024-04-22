Sign up
Photo 2506
Jumping in the Arch
too bad i don't know who this person is -- she might like to have this photo of herself!
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
4
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
3065
photos
219
followers
110
following
Tags
utah
,
arches
,
nps
,
jy-utah
John Falconer
ace
What a fabulous capture Great shot. And I’m sure she would love the photo!!
February 9th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what fantastic perspective
February 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
The runner gives a great sense of scale.
February 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
I bet she would! It's just the finishing touch your image needed for scale
February 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
