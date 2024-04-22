Previous
Jumping in the Arch by jyokota
Photo 2506

Jumping in the Arch

too bad i don't know who this person is -- she might like to have this photo of herself!
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
John Falconer ace
What a fabulous capture Great shot. And I’m sure she would love the photo!!
February 9th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what fantastic perspective
February 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
The runner gives a great sense of scale.
February 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
I bet she would! It's just the finishing touch your image needed for scale
February 9th, 2025  
