Photo 2513
this feeling . . .
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
5
6
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
utah
,
nps
,
negative-space
,
jy-utah
,
jy-bird
KV
ace
It always makes me happy to see a bluebird… love the composition and use of negative space.
February 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the simplicity
February 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful tones, composition
February 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 15th, 2025
chikadnz
ace
On the edge? Lovely shot.
February 15th, 2025
