Photo 2505
We Stitch the Best
Anyone who has ever threaded a needles knows what the guys at the sewing machine are doing here.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
sewing
,
factory
,
south-africa
,
street-photography
,
johannesburg
,
jy-southafrica
