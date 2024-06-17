Drive Day One

I've decided to try some new photo techniques and styles on this trip. There are so many amazing landscape and wildlife photographers who take perfect images, so rather than trying to emulate their work, I will play with new ways of seeing and expressing.



Day One: from Windhoek to Keetmanshoop

We drove for nearly nine hours in a bumpy jeep.



I set my shutter speed to 1/25 and the moving vehicle did the rest -- speed and bumping. I found that the distant mountains are relatively clear but the closest areas show the most movement. Telephone poles seem "ghosted."