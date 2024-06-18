Previous
Next
Quiver Trees at Sunset by jyokota
Photo 2510

Quiver Trees at Sunset

18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great silhouettes! What is a quiver tree? Where do they grow?
July 7th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
@bjywamer They grow in Southern Africa (in this case, Namibia), and are called such because the hollowed branches were used to hold the quivers for the San people.
July 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful silhouettes
July 7th, 2024  
Stephomy ace
When I saw this picture I said, "Whoa!" out loud.
July 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderfully eye catching image - just slightly surreal.
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise