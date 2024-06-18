Sign up
Photo 2510
Quiver Trees at Sunset
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
5
4
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouette
,
namibia
,
jy-namibia
,
quiver-trees
Barb
ace
Great silhouettes! What is a quiver tree? Where do they grow?
July 7th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
@bjywamer
They grow in Southern Africa (in this case, Namibia), and are called such because the hollowed branches were used to hold the quivers for the San people.
July 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful silhouettes
July 7th, 2024
Stephomy
ace
When I saw this picture I said, "Whoa!" out loud.
July 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderfully eye catching image - just slightly surreal.
July 8th, 2024
