Kolmanskop in Morning Light

We returned to this abandoned town to photograph it in the early morning light. The rooms are connected with these doorways, and the light from each window allows us to see all the way back to the last room. Abandoned mining town from the early 1900s. By coincidence on my hotel shuttle van in CapeTown, I met a mother/daughter duo whose mother/grandmother had grown up here, and I heard so many fascinating stories that now personalize this experience for me.