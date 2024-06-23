Previous
Oryx (and his shadow) by jyokota
Photo 2515

Oryx (and his shadow)

How do I select ONE from 1250 photos taken on one day, and it's not even a birding day! But I quickly decided if I had to pick one, it would be one from the helicopter ride because I've never been on one with no doors. Two passengers, each sitting next to an open door, the only stay-safe system was a seat belt like you get on an airplane. Once I got over the shock of the experience, I could enjoy seeing the landscape below. We flew all the way to the coast and saw the world's 2nd largest seal colony, penguins in a cave and swimming in the ocean, and dunes upon dunes upon dunes.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Wow! Photo art.
July 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That's just fabulous. The lone trail of prints, the dust kick up, the shadow, the detail on the animal.......love it. Helicopter sounds thrilling, even with no doors!
July 9th, 2024  
Christina ace
Oh wow - what an experience!
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise