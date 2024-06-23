Oryx (and his shadow)

How do I select ONE from 1250 photos taken on one day, and it's not even a birding day! But I quickly decided if I had to pick one, it would be one from the helicopter ride because I've never been on one with no doors. Two passengers, each sitting next to an open door, the only stay-safe system was a seat belt like you get on an airplane. Once I got over the shock of the experience, I could enjoy seeing the landscape below. We flew all the way to the coast and saw the world's 2nd largest seal colony, penguins in a cave and swimming in the ocean, and dunes upon dunes upon dunes.