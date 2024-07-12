Previous
Sunset in Opuwo by jyokota
Sunset in Opuwo

Capital of the Kunene Region, and the largest town we will be in for awhile. In the distance, you can see where we are heading. We drove 720 km today from Windhoek and saw warthogs and giraffes along the road.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Casablanca ace
Good to see you again! What wonderful rich dusky evening light. It's like exploring another world imagining myself walking inside this image. The distant hills are calling me on...
September 23rd, 2024  
julia ace
What amazing colour.. Good to see you back..
September 23rd, 2024  
