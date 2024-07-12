Sign up
Photo 2534
Sunset in Opuwo
Capital of the Kunene Region, and the largest town we will be in for awhile. In the distance, you can see where we are heading. We drove 720 km today from Windhoek and saw warthogs and giraffes along the road.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Tags
namibia
jy-namibia
kunene
kaokoland
Casablanca
Good to see you again! What wonderful rich dusky evening light. It's like exploring another world imagining myself walking inside this image. The distant hills are calling me on...
September 23rd, 2024
julia
What amazing colour.. Good to see you back..
September 23rd, 2024
