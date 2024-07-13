Previous
Himba Baby by jyokota
Photo 2535

Himba Baby

About 50,000 nomadic people live across northwest Namibia and southern Angola. The women cover themselves with ochre pigment which protects and cleanses the skin.
Junko Y

@jyokota
