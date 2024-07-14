Previous
Red Drum Can by jyokota
Red Drum Can

Where we were in the most remote part of Namibia, these colored drum cans marked where to turn. And here, you also see that there are shopping opportunities along the way. Jewelry made by the Himba women.
14th July 2024

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Annie D ace
It does look remote
September 27th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Good to have markers out there I'd say!
September 27th, 2024  
