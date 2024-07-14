Sign up
Previous
Photo 2536
Red Drum Can
Where we were in the most remote part of Namibia, these colored drum cans marked where to turn. And here, you also see that there are shopping opportunities along the way. Jewelry made by the Himba women.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
2
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3041
photos
220
followers
109
following
Tags
sign
,
driving
,
namibia
,
himba
,
jy-namibia
Annie D
ace
It does look remote
September 27th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Good to have markers out there I'd say!
September 27th, 2024
