The Elephant Chews with His Mouth Open by jyokota
The Elephant Chews with His Mouth Open

In the most remote part of Kaokoland, where elephants roam because it's their home. I felt so lucky to be seeing this elephant eating during the late afternoon golden hour.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
JackieR ace
What a stunning photo! What a privilege to see it.
January 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such an exceptional capture
January 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Amazing shot, well done
January 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
January 28th, 2025  
