Photo 2540
The Elephant Chews with His Mouth Open
In the most remote part of Kaokoland, where elephants roam because it's their home. I felt so lucky to be seeing this elephant eating during the late afternoon golden hour.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details
Tags
animal
,
eating
,
elephant
,
composition
,
golden-hour
,
namibia
,
kaokoland
JackieR
ace
What a stunning photo! What a privilege to see it.
January 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such an exceptional capture
January 28th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Amazing shot, well done
January 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
January 28th, 2025
