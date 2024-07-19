Sign up
Photo 2541
Elephant Parade
Remotest part of Namibia, observing desert elephants in their habitat.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Tags
b&w
,
elephants
,
namibia
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-namibia
,
kaokoland
