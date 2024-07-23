Previous
We camped on the other side of this rock . . . by jyokota
We camped on the other side of this rock . . .

You can see a bit of the glow along the rock. 11 of us camped in this uber-remote area. Imagine waking up and seeing these skies every night for weeks.
23rd July 2024

Junko Y

@jyokota
Allison Maltese
What an amazing night sky capture. Bravo!
January 30th, 2025  
