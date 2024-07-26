Previous
Quiver Tree at Sunrise by jyokota
Photo 2548

Quiver Tree at Sunrise

26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Barb ace
Awesome sky and silhouettes!
February 3rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful colours
February 3rd, 2025  
Christina ace
Beautiful
February 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful shot, silhouettes
February 3rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes stunning
February 3rd, 2025  
