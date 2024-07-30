Previous
Sun and Shadow in the Morning by jyokota
Photo 2552

Sun and Shadow in the Morning

slow shutter flow, following the shape of light across desert sand undulations.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Casablanca ace
This makes me think of my Father. He was in Suez in the desert with the Royal Signals and always speaks of the time and the desert with both awe and affection. Lovely shot.
February 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 5th, 2025  
