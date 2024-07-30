Sign up
Photo 2552
Sun and Shadow in the Morning
slow shutter flow, following the shape of light across desert sand undulations.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
sand
morning
icm
slow-shutter
golden-hour
namibia
jy-namibia
Casablanca
ace
This makes me think of my Father. He was in Suez in the desert with the Royal Signals and always speaks of the time and the desert with both awe and affection. Lovely shot.
February 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 5th, 2025
