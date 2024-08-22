Hagi Onigiri Maker

I was walking along a VERY hot and humid street and saw a sign for "onigiri" -- triangular rice balls with various ingredients, kind of like how Westerners have sandwiches. I was in need of lunch and air conditioning, so I opened the door, and everyone inside -- owner/cook, all guests -- turned to look at me, an unknown person walking into this tiny restaurant in a small fishing village. A lively discussion ensued, and although I rarely take photos of people, I found myself wanting to remember this very kind man who in his retirement wanted to feed people through cooking for them.