Photo 2569
Waiting for the Train
Because it's all of two minutes between trains.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Junko Y
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Tags
japan
b&w
train
waiting
shinjuku
tokyo
train-station
jy-b&w
Brian
Wonderful trackside shot 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 31st, 2025
