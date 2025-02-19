Sign up
Photo 2570
View from Our House
Arrived in Iceland!
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
iceland
,
jy-b&w
,
jy-iceland
Casablanca
ace
Fantastic! Enjoy
February 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
February 22nd, 2025
