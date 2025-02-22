Previous
Sunrise at the Stacks by jyokota
Photo 2573

Sunrise at the Stacks

Be sure to pay for parking at this beach or you'll get a ticket by email from your car rental company!
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That sounds like the voice of experience!?

What a stunning view. I can hear the surf and the birds, feel the air both still and moving. This is deep beauty.
February 25th, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
fabulous! great colours :)
February 25th, 2025  
Junko Y ace
@casablanca -- what a poetic analysis -- thank you!!
February 25th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderful sight and image..
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact