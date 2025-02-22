Sign up
Previous
Photo 2573
Sunrise at the Stacks
Be sure to pay for parking at this beach or you'll get a ticket by email from your car rental company!
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
4
4
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3078
photos
223
followers
111
following
704% complete
2565
2566
2567
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
beach
,
sunrise
,
iceland
,
sea-stacks
,
jy-iceland
Casablanca
ace
That sounds like the voice of experience!?
What a stunning view. I can hear the surf and the birds, feel the air both still and moving. This is deep beauty.
February 25th, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
fabulous! great colours :)
February 25th, 2025
Junko Y
ace
@casablanca
-- what a poetic analysis -- thank you!!
February 25th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderful sight and image..
February 25th, 2025
