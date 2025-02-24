Sign up
Photo 2575
Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon
The fog created a beautiful atmosphere. The water was so warm that when a glacier broke into pieces, the flow quickly changed the scene.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3081
photos
223
followers
111
following
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
12
1
365
Tags
fog
,
lagoon
,
iceland
,
composition
,
glacier
,
jy-iceland
Casablanca
ace
The light and shade on the shards is so interesting. Seems like they are floating in air, the water is so still
February 28th, 2025
