Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon by jyokota
Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon

The fog created a beautiful atmosphere. The water was so warm that when a glacier broke into pieces, the flow quickly changed the scene.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Casablanca ace
The light and shade on the shards is so interesting. Seems like they are floating in air, the water is so still
February 28th, 2025  
