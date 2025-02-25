Sign up
Previous
Photo 2576
Diamond Beach
Not only was the beach completely different from when
@Taffy
and I were there in 2017, but my photography style has changed since then:
https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2017-03-24
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
3081
photos
223
followers
111
following
705% complete
View this month »
Tags
beach
,
long-exposure
,
iceland
,
glacier
,
jy-iceland
JackieR 🤓
ace
This is so serene.
February 28th, 2025
julia
ace
Wow.. looks like a diamond.. Very peaceful.looking..
February 28th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Fascinating to compare the two. What an eerie place. This seems like a tiny abandoned iceberg seeking the water.
February 28th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Beautiful blues and greys.
February 28th, 2025
Vincent
ace
Beautiful!
February 28th, 2025
