Previous
Diamond Beach by jyokota
Photo 2576

Diamond Beach

Not only was the beach completely different from when @Taffy and I were there in 2017, but my photography style has changed since then: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2017-03-24
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
705% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR 🤓 ace
This is so serene.
February 28th, 2025  
julia ace
Wow.. looks like a diamond.. Very peaceful.looking..
February 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Fascinating to compare the two. What an eerie place. This seems like a tiny abandoned iceberg seeking the water.
February 28th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Beautiful blues and greys.
February 28th, 2025  
Vincent ace
Beautiful!
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact