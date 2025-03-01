Previous
I've got my eye on you . . . by jyokota
Photo 2580

I've got my eye on you . . .

Iceland one day, Uzbekistan the next. Five broken bones in my hand doesn't stop me from traveling!

I only see out of one eye so I often play with that concept -- here I place contrasting eye shape by having her hold the fabric to create that shape, and showing the opposite eye.
Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Rob Z ace
Fabulous image, so well composed. I hope your hand is healing - life will have to be much easier for you when you can use both hands again. Best wishes Rob
April 3rd, 2025  
