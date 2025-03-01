Sign up
Previous
Photo 2580
I've got my eye on you . . .
Iceland one day, Uzbekistan the next. Five broken bones in my hand doesn't stop me from traveling!
I only see out of one eye so I often play with that concept -- here I place contrasting eye shape by having her hold the fabric to create that shape, and showing the opposite eye.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
1
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
3085
photos
223
followers
111
following
706% complete
View this month »
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye
,
fabric
,
uzbekistan
Rob Z
ace
Fabulous image, so well composed. I hope your hand is healing - life will have to be much easier for you when you can use both hands again. Best wishes Rob
April 3rd, 2025
